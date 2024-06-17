Social media influencer dies

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 17 (PTI) A 18-year-old social media influencer, who attempted to end her life last week died at a hospital here, police said on Monday.

Adhiti, a Thrikkannapuram resident had attempted suicide on June 10, police said.

"She died on Sunday night while undergoing treatment," police said.

She was popular on social media with over one lakh followers, police added.

While local media reported that she was depressed over some relationship, police said they were yet to gather any evidence in this regard.

The investigation is on, police said. PTI RRT RRT SS