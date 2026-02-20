Social media influencer held for mocking Bengal police's road safety slogan against drinking

Kolkata, Feb 20 (PTI) The West Bengal Police have arrested a social media influencer from Hooghly district for allegedly posting a mocking comment on social media, making fun of a traffic awareness slogan, triggering allegations of misuse of stringent criminal provisions.

The charges against him include acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India.

Amit Nandi, a youth of Hooghly district, was arrested for the alleged comment in a Facebook post on January 27.

The case was registered at Kanthi police station in Purba Medinipur district by Sub Inepsctor Dilip Gupta.

According to the FIR, Nandi's post parodied the slogan "don't drive after drinking alcohol" by reversing the words in a sarcastic manner.

Gupta, who is in charge of monitoring social media activities in Kanthi police station, alleged that the post was aimed at maligning an official public awareness message and was widely shared, harming the image of the police force.

Nandi, who the police claim has a large number of followers, has been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including cognizable Section 152, which pertains to acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India.

The Chinsurah resident has also been charged with sections relating to dissemination of false information, criminal intimidation and defamation.

The post aimed at lowering the dignity of the police department and adversely affecting police-public relations, the FIR by a police officer said.

Rights groups have criticised the arrest, alleging that stringent provisions are being used to curb online dissent.

The Association for Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR) termed the move an instance of looking at criticism as a law-and-order problem. PTI SUS NN