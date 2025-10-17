Social media influencer Manish Kashyap to contest from Bihar's Chanpatia seat on Jan Suraaj ticket

Patna, Oct 17 (PTI) Social media influencer Manish Kashyap, also known as Tripurari Kumar Tiwari, will contest the Chanpatia assembly seat in Bihar as a Jan Suraaj candidate, the party said on Friday.

Kashyap, who joined Jan Suraaj in July after briefly being with the BJP, shared the update on X, saying, "The time has arrived to usher in a change in Chanpatia, become the voice of the people, and realise the dreams of Jan Suraaj." He thanked party leaders, including national president Uday Singh, state president Manoj Bharti and party founder Prashant Kishor for fielding him.

The YouTuber was arrested in 2023 by Tamil Nadu Police for allegedly spreading misinformation regarding attacks on Bihar's migrants.

After his release, Manish joined the BJP in 2024 ahead of the general elections but later quit the party to join Jan Suraaj. PTI SUK MNB