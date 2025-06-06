Social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli released from prison on bail

Kolkata, Jun 6 (PTI) Social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli was released from prison on Friday after the Calcutta High Court granted her interim bail in a case involving alleged communal remarks made in a video uploaded on social media.

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday granted interim bail to Panoli, who was arrested by Kolkata Police last week following an FIR lodged at the Garden Reach Police Station.

The court observed that the complaint against Panoli did not disclose any cognisable offence.

Panoli, a 22-year-old law student, was arrested from Gurugram in Haryana after the FIR was registered.

The court directed that she be enlarged on a bail bond and a security of Rs 10,000. It also instructed her to cooperate with the investigation.

The court further directed that Panoli shall not leave the country without its prior permission. However, it allowed the trial court to consider her application if she seeks to go abroad for educational purposes. PTI PNT RG