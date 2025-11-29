Social media influencer Subahnkar’s video sparks row in Puri, SJTA forms probe committee

Puri, Nov 29 (PTI) The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Saturday set up a committee to examine a viral video by social media influencer Shubhankar Mishra, urging the public to verify facts before disseminating information related to the 12th-century shrine.

Collector Dibya Jyoti Parida, who is also the deputy chief administrator of SJTA, said the move follows widespread resentment over Mishra’s YouTube post.

The video reportedly claimed that unmarried couples visiting the shrine could face breakups due to an alleged "curse" by Radha Rani.

The video also alleged that Radha Rani was denied entry into the temple by servitors and had cursed the shrine.

PTI, however, independently could not verify the authenticity of the video.

"The video has come to our notice and a committee is examining it. The administration is framing measures to act against anyone spreading misinformation, rumours, or distorting facts about the shrine. Those who circulate such content will face appropriate legal action," Parida said, without directly naming the influencer or his video.

Religious scholars in Puri said the claims had no basis in scriptures or puranas.

Dr Bhaskar Mishra, senior researcher on Shree Jagannath culture, said, "In all my research, I have never come across such a story. This could be imaginary. Strong legislation is needed to prevent such incidents in the future." Senior servitor Hajuri Krushnachandra Khuntia said, "It is wrong to hurt religious sentiments. The person behind the video has no respect for our culture and heritage and is only seeking TRP. This is unacceptable." Servitors and devotees urged social media influencers to exercise responsibility and verify facts before making public statements, warning that false claims distort cultural heritage and hurt public sentiment.

Mishra could not be contacted for comments regarding the video. PTI AAM AAM MNB