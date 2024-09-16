Social media influencers join hands to rejuvenate tourism in landslide-hit Wayanad

Thiruvananthapuram, Sept 16 (PTI) Over two dozen social media influencers will converge in Wayanad on Tuesday to extend support to the district’s tourism activities, which were affected by devastating landslides.

This is part of a series of promotional activities for Kerala Tourism’s new campaign, “My Kerala, Beautiful As Ever,” which aims to attract more holidaymakers worldwide.

Tourism and Public Works Minister PA Mohamed Riyas will launch the official video of “My Kerala, Beautiful As Ever” and hold discussions with the influencers, a statement said here on Monday.

The vloggers will visit tourist destinations in the district and upload videos endorsing the beauty and safety of Wayanad, it said.

The hospitality industry witnessed large-scale booking cancellations after the tragedy, following a barrage of negative stories that appeared on social media.

“The tourism sector was hit badly, as many referred to the landslides as the Wayanad disaster, while it was limited to a small area,” Riyas said.

“It prompted many to cancel their travel plans, even to places several kilometres away from Chooralmala. It has affected the livelihood of many families.” He said the government had devised a plan for the tourism sector of Wayanad and implemented it, attracting large numbers of visitors to the hilly district since it came to power.

Following the aggressive campaign, the picturesque district emerged as a top destination, and owing to heavy rush, booking rooms during weekends in many resorts was difficult, it said.

Wayanad was also the first destination chosen for the 'Safe Kerala' campaign launched after the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, it lost its advantage after the tragedy and negative news spread, it added.

The minister expressed hope that the “My Kerala, Beautiful As Ever” campaign would boost tourism activities throughout the state.

“This is one of a series of activities that the Department of Tourism has planned as part of its innovative campaign worldwide to attract more visitors to God's Own Country,” he added. PTI LGK ROH