Social media influencers to popularise women's health scheme to be launched by PM on Sep 17

Bhopal, Sep 13 (PTI) Social media influencers will be roped in to spread awareness about the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar on his birthday on September 17, officials said on Saturday.

Podcaster Nidhi Kaushik, RJ Anadi Tiwari, Podcaster Nayan Rai, RJ Parul, Nidhi Rawatiya, Siddarth Jain, Youth4Children volunteers, AIR anchors, RJs from Radio LakeCityVoice and Doordarshan professionals were among the influencers who took part in a meet organised by National Health Mission (NHM) and UNICEF Madhya Pradesh here on Friday.

NHM Mission Director Dr Saloni Sidana said the campaign will take place between September 17 and October 2 at 'Ayushman Arogya Mandirs' (Health and Wellness Centres).

"It will prioritise women's health with a focus on mental health, gender equity, adolescent anaemia management and active lifestyles. Women often neglect their own health while caring for others. Men must extend support, and women should dedicate at least an hour daily to self-care without guilt," she stated.

Dr Rachana Dubey, Director of the NHM's Information, Education and Communication (IEC) Bureau, said many adolescents suffer from Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) without realising it, and urged them to undergo screening during the campaign.

"We are developing centres to provide screening and treatment services," she said while requesting influencers to promote the campaign using the hashtag #SwasthNariSashaktParivar.

Anil Gulati, Chief ad interim (a.i.) UNICEF Madhya Pradesh, highlighted the role of social media in driving engagement on women's health and nutrition.

Senior NHM and UNICEF officials, including Dr Prabhakar Tiwari, Dr Archana Pundhir, Dr Prashanth Kumar, Dr Amit Dogra and Dr Suresh Parmar, also attended the meet. PTI LAL BNM