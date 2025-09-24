'Social media needs to be regulated': Karnataka HC; rejects X Corp's petition against content takedown mechanism

Bengaluru, Sep 24 (PTI) Observing that social media needs to be regulated and as a "modern amphitheatre of ideas" it cannot be left in a state of "anarchic freedom", the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday dismissed X Corp's petition against government’s content takedown mechanism under Section 79 of the Information Technology act.

Holding that every sovereign nation regulates social media and that India's action likewise, cannot, by any stretch of constitutional imagination, be branded as unlawful, the court said none may presume to treat the Indian marketplace as a mere playground where information can be disseminated in defiance of statutes or disregard to legality.

"Social media needs to be regulated, and its regulation is a must, more so in cases of offences against women in particular, failing which the right to dignity, as ordained in the constitution of a citizen, gets railroaded," said the single-judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna. "The petitioner’s platform is subject to a regulated regime." The judge also pointed out that every platform that seeks to operate within the jurisdiction of India must accept that liberty is yoked with responsibility and the privilege of access.

These platforms carry with it the solemn duty of accountability to hold, otherwise it will imperil both the rule of law and the fabric of social harmony, the court observed.

X Corp(formerly Twitter) had moved the court seeking a declaration that Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act does not confer the authority to issue information blocking orders, as it questioned the way the Centre and the state governments were issuing such orders.

Section 79 of the IT Act grants safe harbour protection to intermediaries, shielding them from liability for user-generated content, and Section 79(3)(b) removes the same if an intermediary fails to block/remove unlawful content upon government notification.

The social media giant contended that such orders can only be issued after following the procedure under Section 69A of the Act read with the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Information by Public) Rules. It had also challenged the legality of the Centre’s Sahyog’ portal - an online platform used to issue content takedown orders to intermediaries.

Section 69 of the IT Act, 2000 grants the government the power to issue directions to intercept, monitor, or decrypt information from any computer resource in the interest of India's sovereignty, integrity, defense, security, friendly relations with foreign states, or public order, and to prevent incitement to the commission of any cognisable offense or for the investigation of any offense.

The government also must record reasons for such an order, and the affected intermediary or person in charge of the computer resource must comply and provide necessary assistance.

The court observed that X follows the takedown orders in the US, the birthplace and footland of the social media, as it criminalises its violation.

"But the same petitioner refuses to follow the same in the shores of this nation of a similar takedown orders which are founded upon illegality. This sans countenance. The petition for all the aforesaid reasons lacking in merit stands rejected." The platform had sought a direction to the government against taking coercive or prejudicial action against X in relation to any 'Information Blocking Orders' issued other than those issued in accordance with section 69A of the IT Act, read with the blocking rules.

X had also sought protection from any coercive action against the company, its representatives or employees, for not joining the 'Sahyog' portal.

However, the court noted that 'Sahyog' portal is an instrument of public good, conceived under the IT Act.

"It stands as a beacon of cooperation between the citizen and the intermediary, a mechanism through which the state endeavours to combat the growing menace of cyber crime. To assail its validity is to misunderstand its purpose. Hence, the challenge is without merit," Justice Nagaprasanna said about 'Sahyog'.

"Social media as a modern amphitheatre of ideas cannot be left in a state of anarchic freedom," the judge said, adding that regulation of information in this domain is "neither novel nor unique".

According to the judge, the US regulates social media.

"Every sovereign nation regulates it, and India's action likewise, cannot, by any stretch of constitutional imagination, be branded as unlawful." The court also maintained that the unregulated speech under the guise of liberty becomes a license for lawlessness. Regulated speech, by contrast, preserves, both liberty and order, the twin pillars upon which the democracy must stand, it noted.

"No media, social media platform in the modern day, may even feel the semblance of exemption from rigor of discipline of the laws of the land. None may presume to treat the Indian marketplace as a mere playground where information can be disseminated in defiance of statutes or disregard to legality, and later adopting a posture of this detachment," Justice Nagaprasanna said.

"The petition, for all the aforesaid reasons lacking in merits, stands rejected. The applications of the interveners for the very reasons rendered in the course of the order stand rejected." X Corp had moved the court after the Ministry of Railways issued multiple takedown orders relating to posts on the recent stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. The company sought a declaration that Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act does not authorise content blocking.