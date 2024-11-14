Social media posts claiming Om Birla’s daughter married a Muslim man are fake

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's daughter and Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) officer Anjali Birla tied the nuptial knot with businessman Aneesh Rajani on November 12.

After their marriage, some social media users shared posts claiming that Anjali had married a Muslim man named 'Anees'.

PTI Fact Check Desk’s investigation found the viral claim to be fake. Anjali is married to businessman Aneesh Rajani, who belongs to a Sindhi Hindu family. The social media posts have been shared with a false communal claim.

A Facebook user named 'Rafiq Ahmed' shared a picture on November 13 and wrote, "Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has got his daughter Anjali married to Anees Rajani. What is the reason that all the anti-Muslim leaders in our country choose Anees and Mukhtar as their sons-in-law."

To verify the claim, the Desk conducted a customised Google search with relevant keywords and came across a report published on NDTV Rajasthan's website on November 13. It stated that Anjali Birla was married to businessman 'Aneesh Rajani'. Aneesh belongs to a reputed Sindhi Hindu family of Kota and is the director of many companies.

During the investigation, we also found an 'X' post of former BJP MP Hari Manjhi. He shared the invitation card of Anjali-Aneesh's wedding and clarified that the viral claim was completely fake. He mentioned that Aneesh Rajani's family is Sindhi Hindu and his family has built more than 12 Shivalayas in Kota.

At the end of the investigation, the Desk contacted Om Birla's PA Jeevan Dhar Jain, who termed the viral claim as fake.

"Aneesh Rajani is a Hindu. The claim being made in the social media post is completely baseless and fake," he said.

From our investigation so far, it is clear that the Lok Sabha speaker's daughter was married to a Sindhi Hindu man named Aneesh Rajani. The posts shared by social media users are fake.