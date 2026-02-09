Social media sensation and ex-sarpanch Nirmala Nawale bites dust in Panchayat elections

Pune, Feb 9 (PTI) Social media influencer and former sarpanch Nirmala Nawale lost the Panchayat Samiti elections from Karegaon-Kanhur Mesai constituency in Pune district on Monday.

Nawale, who contested the election on a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ticket, was defeated by BJP candidate Manisha Satish Pachange by a margin of around 300 votes, election officials said.

Known for her strong presence on social media, Nawale enjoys a massive following. Several of her reels and videos have gone viral in the past, earning her popularity beyond her native village.

Despite her popularity, Nawale was unable to convert her online influence into electoral success in the Panchayat Samiti polls, the results showed.

A former sarpanch of Karegaon, Nawale holds a degree in engineering and had earlier been elected unopposed to the post of village head. PTI SPK NSK