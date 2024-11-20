Social media should be used effectively to spread awareness on organ donation: Anandiben Patel

Lucknow, Nov 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday stressed the need to remove religious beliefs and misconceptions prevalent in the society regarding organ donation and emphasized the better use of social media to spread awareness about it.

The governor in her address after inaugurating the 'Aalambhan Sangathan Charitable Trust', formed for the purpose of human organ donation and health care of young women, emphasized there is a need to "remove religious beliefs and misconceptions prevalent in the society regarding organ donation".

Patel said that effective communication and awareness campaigns should be conducted to change religious and social beliefs in a positive direction.

The society needs to be made to understand that organ donation does not cause any harm, rather it is a noble act of saving lives, she added.

"Organ donation not only saves the lives of sick people, but it also sends a message of humanity and sensitivity in the society. Social media should be used effectively to spread awareness on this subject," the governor said, according to a statement.

Patel suggested making small motivational short films and said that these films should be shown in big public places, hospitals and medical institutions so that people can understand the importance of organ donation and the facts related to it.

On this occasion, the governor, along with felicitating the organ donors, also suggested inviting organ donors and recipients through hospitals to share their experiences and spread awareness.

Patel said it is important to create sensitivity among the patients and society. She said that to awaken this feeling, such examples should be presented where a person's life has been saved and his family has been prevented from becoming orphan.

This can emotionally inspire people to come forward for organ donation, she added.

Chief Income Tax Commissioner (Retd.) Sandeep Kumar; Chairman, Department of Nephrology, SGPGI Lucknow, Dr Narayan Prasad; Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, KGMU, Dr Sujata Dev; Consultant Physician, Raj Bhavan, Lucknow, Dr Narendra Dev, and all the dignitaries of the Charitable Trust along with other doctors were present on this occasion. PTI ABN AS AS