Social media 'star' flaunts flashy lifestyle, cheats woman of Rs 92 lakh in cash, gold; held

Thane, Nov 15 (PTI) A social media personality and model was arrested in Kalyan in Thane district for allegedly luring young women into relationships and cheating them of cash and gold, a police official said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) identified the accused as Shailesh Ramugade.

He was held on Friday from Mumbradevi Colony Road in Diva by a team of Vishnunagar police station in Dombivali, the DCP said.

"Ramugade would use his appearance and social media presence, showcasing a seemingly rich lifestyle with a BMW car, to befriend and gain the trust of young women, often promising them marriage. Once the women were trapped, he would extort money and gold ornaments from them under various pretexts and then cut off communication," Assistant Commissioner of Police Suhas Hemade said.

He was arrested on the complaint submitted at Vishnunagar police station on November 5 by a woman from Dombivali, the ACP said.

"She has alleged he cheated her of Rs 51 lakh in cash and gold worth Rs 41 lakh. Our probe has shown he cheated at least three women in this manner. One victim lost Rs 43 lakh and another Rs 29 lakh. A similar complaint was filed earlier at Vishnunagar police station," the official informed.

After arrest, 39 'tolas' of gold worth Rs 12.15 lakh, a BMW car and four expensive mobile phones were seized from him, as per police.

Ramugade also has cases of financial fraud registered against his name at Kapurbawadi police station, Hemade said. PTI COR BNM