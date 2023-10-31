Social media user booked for indecent remarks against Ramcharitmanas, Adityanath

Amethi (UP), Oct 31 (PTI) Police have registered an FIR against a person for allegedly making indecent remarks on social media against the Ramcharitmanas, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Amethi Deputy District Magistrate Preeti Tiwari, official said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Deputy Superintendent of Police Lallan Singh said the remarks were posted on the social media platform 'X' from the handle of one Shiv Prasad Ramdev Nirmal of Theka village under the Sangrampur police station.

He said the case was registered against Shiv Prasad Ramdev Nirmal under relevant sections of the law based on a complaint by Sub-Inspector of Sangrampur Sharad Chandra Mishra.

Singh said the matter is under investigation.

Ramcharitmanas, an epic poem in the Awadhi language, is based on the Ramayana and was composed by 16th-century Bhakti poet Tulsidas. PTI COR SAB IJT IJT