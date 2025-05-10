Social organisations, ex-servicemen bodies in Thane asked to provide manpower details

Thane, May 10 (PTI) The Thane district administration has appealed to social organisations, training institutions, and ex-servicemen's bodies to submit information regarding available manpower and other resources to bolster emergency response capabilities.

This appeal is made against the backdrop of the widening conflict between India and Pakistan along the borders following Operation Sindoor.

The administration has stated that this crucial information must reach the tehsildars of the respective talukas in rural areas, and the deputy commissioner (Headquarters) of the concerned municipal corporation within municipal limits in the next three days.

"This information will be beneficial for making the emergency management in the district more efficient and for providing immediate help in any necessary situation," a spokesperson for administration stated.

He said the administration has taken this step to synergise the large network of volunteers from social organisations, the skilled manpower from training institutions, and the invaluable experience and discipline of ex-servicemen." The administration has outlined specific information required from each category.

"Each social organisation is expected to submit the number of their active members, details of any special skills possessed by them (such as first aid, search and rescue capabilities, counselling expertise, etc.), and information on available equipment (including vehicles, medical supplies, communication systems) etc," an official release said.

Vocational and skill development training institutions have been asked to provide comprehensive data on their trained manpower, including the number of trained individuals available in specific fields and an inventory of training materials and resources available with the organisation.

Associations of ex-servicemen are requested to submit the total number of their members, details of their special skills (leveraging their experience in handling emergencies and leadership abilities) and resources, it said. PTI COR NSK