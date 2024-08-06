Social outfits launch 3-day sit-in to protest 'atrocities' on Dalits in Latur district

Latur, Aug 6 (PTI) Members of several Ambedkarite organizations on Tuesday launched a three-day 'dharna' here to protest what they claimed rising incidents of atrocities against Dalits in Latur district of central Maharashtra, and sought a CID probe into them.

The protesters started the sit-in at Gandhi Chowk in the city.

According to the organizations following the ideals of renowned social reformer B R Ambedkar, Latur district has registered a rise in incidents of atrocities on Dalits in the last few months.

Police have filed cases in connection with some of these incidents, which include the death of a Class 7 student at a hostel in Latur's MIDC area.

The prominent demands of the protesters include registration of cases under IPC section 302 (murder) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, a CID investigation into all of them, arrest of accused and their trial in fast-track courts. PTI COR RSY