Social right activists stage dharna, demand J’khand govt fulfil 'promises'

Ranchi, Sep 10 (PTI) Social right activists under the banner of Jharkhand Janadhikar Manch on Tuesday staged a dharna near Raj Bhavan here, demanding that the Hemant Soren government fulfil its promises.

The promises include cancellation of land bank and implementation of the Panchayats (Extension to the Scheduled Areas), Act, popularly known as PESA Act, in the state.

They said that the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance had promised to take action on many public issues in its manifesto in the 2019 polls. In the past five years, the state government has done many works but many important promises are still unfulfilled, they said.

An activist, Birsa Hembrom, said that around 22 lakh acres of non-cultivated and community land of the state was put into land bank by the previous BJP government.

“The JMM had promised to cancel this land bank but it is still silent on this,” he said.

Belgian-born economist Jean Dreze said that the ruling parties had promised in their manifesto that undertrial tribal and dalit prisoners, who have been in jail for a long time in false cases, would be released but no action has been taken in this regard.

Social and political activist Yogendra Yadav also participated in the protest and extended his support.