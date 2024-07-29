Social unity must for nation's development, says Sharad Pawar

Thane, Jul 29 (PTI) Social unity is must for the development of the country, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said.

Addressing the Social Unity Conference on Sunday evening, Pawar also praised the contribution of women in the nation's development and said they must be given ample opportunities to show their potential.

"For our country to develop and strengthen its economy, social unity is essential. We must work towards one united society and nation, reducing the gaps between castes, religions and languages," he said.

Among those who attended the event were NCP (SP) MLAs Jitendra Awhad and Rohit Pawar.

The event was organised by cyber security expert Dr Mangesh Amle to hail the achievements of women.