Social Welfare department distributes disability certificates to beneficiaries in east Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) The Social Welfare department on Saturday distributed disability certificates and Unique Disability identity (UDID) cards to differently-abled beneficiaries in east Delhi, the government said.

The identity cards were distributed at an ongoing 'disability camp' organised by the Delhi government at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in east Delhi, according to an official statement.

The UDID Card is an initiative by the Government of India with a view of creating a National Database for PwDs and to issue the identity card to each person with disabilities.

"Our aim is to support individuals with disabilities in acquiring high-quality, advanced, scientifically designed aids and devices that can improve their physical, social and psychological well-being and boost their economic prospects," said Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand.

At the two-day camp, the beneficiaries were provided with various other services like DTC passes, railway concession passes, loans and assistive devices, the statement said.

The eligible persons were also provided with motorised tricycles, smartphones, smart sticks and assistive devices by BSES Yamuna Power Limited, it added. PTI SJJ AS RPA