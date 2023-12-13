Social worker, wife die by suicide in Karnataka

Mangaluru, Dec 13 (PTI) Social worker and theatre personality Leeladhar Shetty and his wife Vasundhara Shetty allegedly died by suicide at their house, police said on Wednesday.

Shetty was 68 years old and his wife 58. The couple were found hanging from the ceiling of their home using a saree on Tuesday night, they said.

Shetty was the founder of the Rangataranga drama troupe in Kaup in Udupi district. He was known for his friendly nature and had a number of admirers in the region.

The social worker had once contested elections from the Kaup assembly constituency. He had also served as the president of Majoor gram Panchayat and was a former president of Kaup Buntara Sangha.

Shetty was an active social worker and had always taken the initiative to help needy people. The reason behind the couple taking the extreme step is not immediately known, sources said. PTI MVG MVG SDP KH