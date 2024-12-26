Socialist leader and ex-MP minister Savita Bajpai passes away

Bhopal, Dec 26 (PTI) Noted socialist leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Savita Bajpai died at a hospital here on Thursday after a prolonged illness, family sources said.

She was 87.

Bajpai came into prominence after winning the assembly polls from the state's Sehore seat in 1977 during the Janata Party rule. She had served as a minister in the state three times.

She also spent 18 months in jail as a MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act) detainee during Emergency period, sources said.

Her last rites were performed at the Bhadbhada cremation ground in Bhopal.

She is survived by her husband and two daughters. PTI MAS GK