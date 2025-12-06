Socialist leader Baba Adhav in serious condition, political leaders visit hospital

Pune, Dec 6 (PTI) The health condition of veteran social activist Baba Adhav has deteriorated, and he is in the ICU of a hospital here, his relatives said on Saturday.

His health is a cause of concern, they said.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and other political leaders visited the Poona Hospital to enquire about the health of the 95-year-old activist.

"Due to a sudden deterioration in the health of our father and senior social activist Dr Baba Adhav, he has been admitted to the hospital for the past ten days. At present, he is undergoing necessary treatment under the supervision of a cardiologist along with other specialist doctors," according to a statement issued by Asim and Amber Adhav.

"According to the doctors, his condition is serious, and he has been kept in the ICU. As of now, his condition is a matter of concern but stable. We request everyone not to spread or believe in rumours. Please rely only on information shared by his family members or through official sources", it said.

Babasaheb Pandurang Aadhav is considered to be the pillar of the social and labour movement of Maharashtra.

An important milestone in his work was the establishment of the 'Hamal Panchayat', through which he organised the porters of Pune and the entire Maharashtra. He had led the revolutionary movement 'Ek Gaon Ek Panwatha' to fight against caste discrimination and tried to establish equality in the society. PTI COR NSK