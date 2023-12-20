Socialist leader Manohar Gomare passes away

Latur, Dec 20 (PTI) Socialist leader Manohar Gomare died at a hospital here on Wednesday morning, family sources said.

He was 86.

Gomare was undergoing treatment after suffering a heart attack earlier this week.

A lawyer by profession, he was president of the Latur Education Society for 25 years and also the Latur district president of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti.

Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh, BJP MLA Sambhajirao Patil Nilangekar and former MLA Shivajirao Patil Kavhekar, among others, condoled his death. PTI COR KRK