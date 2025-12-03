Socialist leader Pannalal Surana passes away at 93

Solapur, Dec 3 (PTI) Veteran socialist leader Pannalal Surana passed away in Solapur after a brief illness, family sources said on Wednesday.

Surana, 93, was admitted to a hospital late Tuesday night. His body will be donated for scientific research and medical education, sources said.

He dedicated his life to ensuring justice for victimized and oppressed sections of the society.

A former president of Rashtra Seva Dal, founded by Sane Guruji, Surana joined the Bhudan movement of Acharya Vinoba Bhave in Bihar.

Surana, who was in prison for 18 months during the Emergency, was a former editor of the Marathi daily Marathwada.

He was also an author of several books on politics, economy and agriculture.