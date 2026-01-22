Socialist movement under threat from BJP's promotion of capitalism: Akhilesh

Lucknow, Jan 22 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said the growing influence of capitalists, a reference to the BJP, posed a challenge to socialist ideals.

He said capitalism has captured the media, and urged journalists to "not run anyone's agenda".

Yadav made the remarks after paying floral tributes to socialist leader Janeshwar Mishra at his statue on the occasion of his death anniversary. Party office-bearers and workers in large numbers were at the Janeshwar Mishra Park here for the ceremony.

"When capitalists dominate, it becomes a matter of concern for us socialists as to how will the socialist movement move forward and how we will uphold the ideals of Janeshwar Mishra ji, Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav), Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and Ram Manohar Lohia," Yadav told reporters.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said socialists remember Mishra for passing on the baton of the movement to them. "We are taking forward the movement that Janeshwar Mishra ji entrusted to all of us," he said.

Mishra, a socialist ideologue associated with the Samajwadi Party is remembered for his lifelong commitment to socialist politics and grassroots movements in Uttar Pradesh.

Reacting to a question on the death of a software engineer in a road accident in Noida recently, Yadav said, "Lives of farmers, the poor and ordinary citizens would be protected only when the BJP was removed from power." Yadav said the Samajwadi Party was committed to taking forward the fight of PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak -- backward classes, Dalits and minorities) and reaffirmed the party's resolve to strengthen the socialist movement.