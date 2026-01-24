Society achieves progress only when girl child empowered, protected: Andhra CM

Amaravati, Jan 24 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said a society achieves true progress only when its daughters are empowered, protected and given equal opportunities to succeed.

Commemorating the 'National Girl Child Day', the chief minister said today is an opportunity for people to recommit themselves to the goal of empowering the girl child.

"National Girl Child Day greetings to everyone. The true progress of a society occurs when its daughters are empowered, protected and given equal opportunities to succeed," Naidu said in a post on X.

Further, he observed that the girl child should be ensured equal opportunities and enabled to be an active part of nation-building. PTI STH ADB