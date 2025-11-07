Society cannot be sustained by laws alone, but by empathy and cultural rootedness: RSS chief

Bengaluru, Nov 7 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said society cannot be sustained merely through laws but through empathy, cultural rootedness and a shared sense of belonging that strengthens social harmony.

Speaking at the valedictory ceremony of silver jubilee celebrations of Nele foundation (a caring home for destitute children) here, he stressed the need for individuals to nurture sensitivity and emotional connection within the community.

“A society does not function by law alone — it functions through empathy. There must be a sense of belonging, and this feeling of belonging must be deeply experienced in the heart. It is our responsibility to keep that sensitivity awakened and alert within ourselves,” he said.

Bhagwat said when our society stands united, India will stand tall and can become a guiding light for the world.

He noted that while countries across the world possess wealth, science, knowledge and military power, India’s heritage centres around the idea of universal oneness.

“There is something they do not have, which we do possess. This sense of oneness — this is our true identity and eternal nature,” Bhagwat said, adding that Indians have inherited through their cultural traditions.

According to him, unity and empathy which are our true identity come from the inner self and the consciousness that binds all existence.

"Today, science also says the same — there is one universal consciousness, not local, but present everywhere, pre-existing, from which everything arises,” he said, adding that our ancestors preserved this idea through generations, even in adverse conditions, through lived practice rather than theory.

Expressing hope that a renewed sense of inner awareness would guide India’s growth, he said, "May Bharat grow, and in growing, may Bharat teach the world this sense of belonging and unity." Bhagwat also lauded the work of organisations like Nele and community groups for fostering social cohesion and compassion.

“Their efforts have not only made their own lives meaningful, but have enriched the life of the whole world. Their work is not only successful and noble — it is truly worthwhile,” added. PTI AMP ROH