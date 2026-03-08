Society cannot progress if women do not live with dignity, security: Mamata

Kolkata, Mar 8 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of International Women's Day and said society cannot progress if women do not live with dignity and security.

In a post on X, Banerjee highlighted several welfare initiatives undertaken by her government for women, stating that the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme now has 2.41 crore women beneficiaries. The monthly allowance under the scheme has been increased by Rs 500, with women from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe families receiving Rs 1,700 per month and others getting Rs 1,500.

She said around 2.42 crore women have received smart cards under the Swasthya Sathi health scheme, issued in the name of the female member of the family.

Referring to the Kanyashree scheme, Banerjee said nearly one crore girl students are beneficiaries, and the programme has received global recognition after winning the top honour from UNESCO.

Stressing that women are the pride of society, Banerjee said every day should be treated as Women's Day, adding that a society cannot progress if women do not live with dignity and security.

Banerjee said that about 23 lakh women have received one-time financial assistance of Rs 25,000 under the Rupashree scheme for marriage, while around 1.48 crore bicycles have been distributed to students under the Sabuj Sathi scheme, including nearly 79 lakh girls.

Banerjee said women's safety has also been strengthened with the establishment of 49 women police stations and 52 fast-track courts, besides initiatives such as Pink Booths and the all-women "Shining" mobile service launched by Kolkata Police. PTI BSM RG