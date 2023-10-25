Society guard arrested for molesting girl in Noida

Noida, Oct 25 (PTI) A 46-year-old private security guard of a group housing society here was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old girl, police said.

Advertisment

An FIR was registered against the guard, who works in the society in Sector 77, at Sector 113 police station, they said.

According to an official, the incident took place around 5 pm on Sunday when the girl was returning home from the society playground.

"On the basis of a complaint filed by the girl's parents, the FIR was lodged under Section 354 (using assault or force with the intention of outraging the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Advertisment

"The accused was arrested today from Sector 77," a police spokesperson said.

In a separate case in the same police station area, a 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a 9-year-old girl in July, according to the spokesperson.

The accused lived in the girl's building and an FIR was lodged against him on the basis of a complaint filed by her family on July 28, the official said.

"The FIR in this case was lodged under sections 354 and 354 A (sexual harassment) of the IPC and under provisions of the POCSO Act. The accused was arrested today near Sector 50 metro station," the police spokesperson said.

Further legal proceedings are underway in both cases, police said. PTI KIS DIV DIV