Society is not asking for change, says RSS functionary on boys-only structure of shakhas

Mumbai, Sep 25 (PTI) Senior RSS functionary Sunil Ambekar on Wednesday said there was no demand from the ground level that its shakhas should have boys and girls participating together and "society is not asking for it".

If such a demand is made, the Sangh will make necessary changes in the present structure, he said.

Ambekar, who is the Akhil Bharatiya prachar pramukh (national spokesperson) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was speaking at the India Today Conclave here.

A shakha is a place where RSS volunteers gather every day. The daily routine programmes held there include physical exercises and singing patriotic songs.

When asked why women did not hold any big positions in the organisation, he said, "As a structure on the ground, the RSS shakhas are only for boys. But the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, an all-women organisation (of the RSS), has been doing the same work as the RSS since the 1930s. The basic structure of RSS is shakha. This structure is for the man-making process." "Man-making and nation-building is RSS' mission. Hence, shakhas have only males, while Rashtra Sevika Samiti has women (as members)...When residents of a locality say that girls and boys can play together, we will make necessary changes in our structure. But society is not asking for anything like that," he said.

"Society is not asking for girls and boys to play together. The current structure is a matter of convenience, and that is why there is such an arrangement (of Sangh having only boys as volunteers)," he said.

Speaking on the situation in Manipur, which faced ethnic clashes, Ambekar said, "It is a serious matter, and it is serious for everyone in the country. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has also expressed concerns over the situation in that state." RSS workers are active there on the ground to establish peace. They are trying to find a solution and efforts are on for it, he said. PTI ND NP