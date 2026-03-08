Society must play active role in curbing drug abuse: Rashtra Sevika Samiti chief

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Expressing concern over rising drug addiction among the youth, Rashtra Sevika Samiti chief V Shantha Kumari has called for stricter action against the drug abuse and urged society to play an active role in curbing the menace.

In an interview with PTI, Kumari asserted that the government is making efforts to address the issue.

But alongside government efforts, the society must also play an active role in curbing the menace and guiding young people away from substance abuse, she said.

The Rashtra Sevika Samiti, founded in 1936, functions as a women's organisation parallel to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"The government is taking action, but there should be strict punishment and proper execution of those measures," Kumari said.

She said drug abuse has severely affected young people and poses a threat to the country's future.

"Drugs are destroying the youth. But India has strong youth power with a lot of energy. That energy should be channelised in the proper direction," Kumari said.

She stressed that youngsters struggling with addiction should be guided and encouraged to engage in constructive and socially useful activities.

"If youths are addicted to drugs, their minds should be diverted and they should be helped to develop different qualities. Their abilities should be directed towards something useful for society," she said.

Kumari said her organisation encourages young people to take part in service activities and contribute to nation-building so that their energy is used for the welfare of society.

Drug abuse is a serious public health and social issue in India, affecting individuals and families across the country.

Drug abuse is a serious public health and social issue in India, affecting individuals and families across the country.

The government has implemented a multi-pronged approach to curb the menace, combining prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation under schemes like the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan and the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction.