Society must stand against terror sympathisers: JK LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu, Nov 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Thursday said security forces are determined to dismantle the terror ecosystem, but society must also join the fight by standing against terror sympathisers.

Terrorism poses a fundamental threat to peace and progress, and the people of Jammu and Kashmir have borne its brunt for more than three decades, the LG said at a special convocation ceremony of the University of Jammu here.

His remarks come in the backdrop of the November 10 blast near Delhi's Red Fort, which claimed 13 lives and left several dead.

The blast took place in an explosives-laden car that was being driven by Dr Umar Nabi, who hailed from south Kashmir's Pulwama. He has emerged as key in a terror network spanning Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

So far, eight people, including seven Kashmiris, have been arrested for their alleged links to the interstate "white collar" Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror module centred in Haryana's Faridabad.

"The security forces are determined to dismantle the terror ecosystem, but society, too, must join the fight and discharge its duties. It must stand against the terror sympathisers," he said.

"Society must actively counter terrorism because it is a multifaceted challenge. Society plays a critical role in recognising and reporting suspicious terror activities and countering radicalisation efforts," he added.

Sinha said if society does not stand up strongly against terrorists, they will become an existential threat to it and destroy its stability, peace and progress.

"I want to request the enlightened people that it is the need of the hour to expose those who give shelter to terrorists and create extremist narratives. You must stand against such elements," he said.

Sinha said terrorism poses a fundamental threat to peace and progress and that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have borne its brunt for more than three decades.

"But now the youth here are increasingly dreaming of and working towards goals similar to those of the rest of the country, aspiring for a better life and career," he said.

A total of 600 candidates, including 400 women students, received medals during the convocation, which was presided over by the LG and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. PTI AB DIV DIV