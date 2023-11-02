Society of Petroleum Geophysicists's biennial global conference to be held in Kochi

Kochi, Nov 2 (PTI) The Society of Petroleum Geophysicists (SPG) is holding its 14th Biennial International Conference and Expo at the Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre here from November 3 to 5.

Sushma Rawat, Director (Exploration), ONGC and patron SPG India will inaugurate the conference.

The meet seeks to address the complex challenges of balancing energy affordability, energy reliability, and environmental sustainability, often referred to as the ‘Energy Trilemma’, a statement said here on Thursday.

The current edition of the conference, SPG 2023, is being convened to explore the pivotal theme of the conference, 'New Age Geosciences: A Fulcrum for Energy Trilemma', it said.

The strides made in geoscience hold the promise of unveiling innovative solutions that harmonise our aspirations, Sushma Rawat, Director, (Exploration) ONGC said.

SPG 2023 shall emerge as a beacon of collaboration, where geoscientists, policymakers, industry leaders, and visionaries shall unite to navigate the "trilemma" and deliberate how the fusion of "New Age Geosciences" can help tackle the intricacies of the "Energy Trilemma", Rawat said.

“In this era of global political challenges, it is essential that conferences like SPG serve as a platform for in-depth discussions, collaboration, and the exploration of solutions to address the Energy Trilemma's three dimensions," Rajarshi Gupta, MD, OVL added.

The SPG conference has become an apex-level event over the past three decades, showcasing contemporary benchmarks and breakthroughs in petroleum sciences, technological innovations and emerging trends.

More than 2,000 delegates comprising of geoscientists, researchers, academicians and professionals from across the globe will participate and hold interactive sessions to foster future advancements and applications in the field.

More than 100 international delegates are expected to take part in the three day event, the statement added. PTI LGK ANE