Society should stand for women, laws alone not enough for safety of women: T'gana CM

Hyderabad, Mar 7 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that society should take the safety and security of women as a social responsibility, as making legislation or measures by the police would not alone be adequate to ensure their safety.

Speaking after launching 'Stand With Her' (a campaign of men standing for women) of the women's wing of Telangana Police, he said people should develop a practice of raising an objection when any incidents of trouble to women happens.

Observing that crimes against women using social media and technology, including deep fake videos, he said the state government has empowered the cyber crime wing to check such crimes.

"If Telangana is making rapid progress, there are appropriate opportunities available in government or private, corporate sectors. If they have to excel in job and livelihood opportunities, women should have safety. Making legislations and police taking measures would not be adequate. We all have to take it as a social responsibility," he said.

He said adopting an indifferent attitude and looking the other way when women face any inconvenience also amounts to encouraging the crimes in a way.

He said every youth should be a brand ambassador for women's protection in the state.

Observing that the Congress government has always been at the forefront in recognising the importance of women, he said a slew of women empowerment schemes were already launched.

He cited the examples of ration cards and 'Indiramma' houses for poor being provided in the name of women and loans to self-help groups.