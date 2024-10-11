Society that worships women is inherently capable and powerful: UP CM Adityanath

Gorakhpur, Oct 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said a society that worships and respects its women is inherently capable and powerful.

Extending heartfelt greetings to the people of Uttar Pradesh on the auspicious occasions of Mahanavami and Vijayadashami celebrated as part of the grand festival of Sharadiya Navratri, the chief minister emphasised the strength and capability of a society are reflected in how it treats its women.

Speaking to the media after performing the 'Kanya Pujan' ritual at the Gorakhnath Temple here, Adityanath shared the significance of this tradition.

"Sharadiya Navratri is a festival that upholds and honors the dignity of women," he said.

Adityanath said the followers of Sanatan Dharma in India and around the world come together with devotion and enthusiasm to worship the nine forms of 'Maa Bhagwati Durga' during the festivals of 'Sharadiya' and 'Vasantik Navratri'.

The rich traditions of Sanatan Dharma's festivals attract attention and on the ninth day of Sharadiya Navratri, the ritual of Kanya Pujan is performed along with the worship of Maa Siddhidatri, who fulfills all wishes, he added.

The chief minister also expressed his gratitude for having the opportunity to carry out this sacred ritual as per the long-standing traditions of Gorakshapeeth.

"Navratri is not just a festival of worshiping Shakti (power) but also represents respect for women, who make up half of the population. Since ancient times, Indian wisdom has embraced the belief that where women are worshipped, divine powers reside," said Adityanath.

He said the worship of the nine forms of 'Maa Durga' during Navratri is a significant tradition in Sanatan Dharma, offering inspiration for ensuring the safety, respect and empowerment of women.

"The safety of society is closely linked with the safety and dignity of women. By empowering women and respecting their dignity, both the state and the country can progress towards prosperity for all," he added.