Socio-educational survey of backward castes will not be postponed: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Sep 19 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday asserted that the socio-educational survey of backward castes will not be postponed, amid claims of dissent within his cabinet.

He said the Backward Class Commission would decide how to conduct the survey.

Responding to questions by reporters about reports that some ministers opposed the survey and sought a postponement, Siddaramaiah said, "We won’t postpone it. The Backward Class Commission is a constitutionally formed statutory body. We cannot give it any direction. We will not postpone it. They have sought an opinion. It (commission) will decide." Dismissing claims that ministers were unhappy with the survey, he added, "The BJP is doing politics… They are projecting the Congress government as anti-Hindu. I told ministers to condemn it and give a proper reply to them." During Thursday’s cabinet meeting, no decision was taken on the survey, which is being projected as a caste census.

Sources said some ministers raised concerns over the inclusion of Vokkaliga Christians, Lingayat Christians, Vishwakarma Brahmin Christians, Ganiga Christians, and Madiwala Christians.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje criticised the chief minister over the survey, alleging, "Whenever Siddaramaiah fails, he comes out with a weapon called caste." Karandlaje alleged Siddaramaiah had tried to divide Lingayats and Veera Shaivas during his previous tenure from 2013 to 2018, including attempts to percolate the issue at the village level.

"Now again, Siddaramaiah has moved ahead to break all the castes. After trying to divide various sub-castes within Vokkaligas, Lingayats and Ganigas, Siddaramaiah has brought out Vokkaliga Christians, Lingayat Christians and Ganiga Christians. Why are you doing this? This conspiracy is to take away our quota," she alleged.

She added, "If someone is a Christian, then they should put it in that manner only, and I have no objection to it. Those who have converted from SC/ST and OBC should write themselves as Christians. They will get facilities under the minority category." "There is an organised conspiracy to take away the reservation of SC/ST and OBC in favour of those converted to Christianity," Karandlaje claimed, urging people to oppose the move.

She further alleged, "The time has come for all the Hindus to unite by keeping aside all our castes and sub-castes, or else we will be divided and distributed among people. What the British had done, this Siddaramaiah government has the same British mentality. We will not let it happen."