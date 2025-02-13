Sodium chloride, sugar found in milk samples collected randomly across Maharashtra: Minister

Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Narhari Zirwal on Thursday said milk collected randomly across the state for testing last month was found to contain sodium chloride, sodium, sugar and less fat than declared in separate samples.

Addressing a press conference, the Minister for Food and Drug Administration said that on January 15, officers of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) collected 1,084 samples of 162 milk supplying companies.

Of these, 109 samples contained sodium chloride, and 14 had only sodium and one had sugar, one had less quantity of fat than what had been prescribed, he said.

During the intervening night of February 12 and 13, the FDA collected similar samples from 98 milk tankers at four toll nakas of Mumbai. One vehicle was sent back as the milk did not meet the standards, Zirwal added.

Milk worth Rs 96 lakh was tested during the inspection drive, of which he himself was part, he said.

Zirwal also admitted lack of manpower in the department to carry out its functioning smoothly.

"There is a need for stringent laws to deal with adulteration of food and this matter will also be discussed with the chief minister and deputy chief minister," the minister said. PTI PR NP