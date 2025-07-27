Software developer booked for GST evasion, house raided in Nashik

Nashik, Jul 27 (PTI) The Goods and Services Tax (GST) department conducted a raid at the house of a software developer accused of tax evasion and creating fake invoices in Maharashtra's Nashik, an official said on Sunday.

A team from the Pune Goods & Services Tax (GST) intelligence department raided the house of Shrikant Prasad Parhe in the Nashik Road area on Saturday, the official said.

A case of cheating has been registered against Parhe for GST fraud, the official said, adding that a probe is underway.

He said that Parhe's software company issued certificates claiming to have provided various information technology (IT) services and created fake invoices, defrauding the GST department of crores.

The team examined the financial transactions of Parhe's firm and confiscated computers, other equipment and documents during the raid, the official said.

An unlicensed gun and six cartridges were also seized from Parhe's house during the raid, he said, adding that a case has also been registered against him for illegal possession of a firearm. PTI COR ARU