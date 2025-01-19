Software engineer dies as car crashes into truck taking u-turn on Samruddhi Expressway

Nagpur, Jan 19 (PTI) A software engineer was killed on Sunday after his car rammed into a truck that was taking a u-turn on the Samruddhi Expressway in Nagpur, a police official said.

The Hingna police station official identified the deceased as Abhilash Chandrakant Dhone, a resident of Ram Nagar in Wardha district.

" Dhone and his wife were travelling to Wardha when his Tata Nexon car crashed into a truck taking a u-turn near National Cancer Hospital. He possibly failed to control the car. He was rushed to AIIMS here where he was declared dead by doctors," the official said.

The truck driver fled from the scene and efforts are on to nab him, the official added. PTI COR BNM