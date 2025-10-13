Software engineer falls to death from 31st floor of building in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Oct 13 (PTI) A 27-year-old software engineer died after falling from the 31st floor of a high-rise apartment in the Saya Gold Avenue Society of Indirapuram, police said on Monday.

According to police, Satyam Tripathi had gone to the apartment along with his friend Kartik Singh and a property dealer to see a flat on Sunday night.

The three stayed there for around 50 minutes, when Tripathi fell from the building, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) (Indirapuram) Abhishek Srivastava said.

Upon receiving information from residents around 9 pm, a police team reached the spot and took him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the officer added.

Police have retrieved CCTV footage from the building and initiated an investigation from multiple angles to determine whether it was an accident or if foul play was involved. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

The ACP said that Tripathi's friend had informed police about the fall and that the property dealer was meeting him for the first time.