Software engineer from Thane district loses Rs 40 lakh in ‘task fraud’

Thane, Jun 22 (PTI) A 25-year-old software professional from Maharashtra’s Thane district allegedly lost about Rs 40 lakh in a “task fraud”, an official said on Saturday.

The resident of the Kalyan area was cheated between June 6 and June 16, he said.

The complainant told the police that two persons contacted him offering a part-time job that involved rating hotels and restaurants online.

The man said he was initially paid some money for the “tasks” but was later coaxed into investing in schemes that promised “high” returns. In all, he shelled out Rs 40.4 lakh over ten days, the official said citing the FIR.

The man realised he had been conned after he did not get any returns on his investments despite follow-ups.

On his complaint, the Kolsewadi police on Thursday registered a case against two persons, including one identified as Avika Mishra, for cheating.

A probe is underway to track down the alleged scammers, the official added.