Software engineer hangs self in Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer, Nov 30 (PTI) A software engineer working in a private solar company in Fatehgarh here hanged himself in his rented house, police said on Thursday. Sagad SHO Manak Ram Vishnoi said the deceased Rahul Pal (21) has not left any suicide note. Pal was a resident of Hubli, West Bengal.

According to police, Pal was a software engineer in a private solar company based in Fatehgarh. He lived with three company employees in a rented house in Fatehgarh town. Police said his flatmates had been out of town for three days. On Thursday morning when Pal he did not pick up his friends phone calls, they called the landlord and informed him. The landlord informed the police.

The SHO said post-mortem will be conducted after the arrival of Pal's family members. The reason for the suicide are being investigated, he said.