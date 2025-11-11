Software engineer in Bengaluru robbed of gold ornaments, cash worth Rs 6.89 lakh by woman

Bengaluru, Nov 11 (PTI) A 26-year-old software engineer was allegedly robbed of his gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 6.89 lakh by a woman he befriended on a dating app, police said on Tuesday.

The victim met the woman through a dating app about two months ago, and after chatting for a brief period, they met in person at an eatery in Indiranagar here on November 1, they said.

After spending time together and consuming alcohol at the eatery, she asked him to book a hotel room for the night on the pretext that it was too late for her to return to her paying guest accommodation, a senior police officer said.

After checking into the hotel, they ordered food online, and she allegedly gave him water laced with a sedative after which he fell unconscious, he said.

Taking advantage of the situation, the complainant alleged that the woman robbed him of his gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 6.89 lakh, including a gold bracelet and chain, police said.

Hours later, when he regained consciousness, he found the woman missing along with his valuables, following which he later approached the police.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for theft and cheating based on his complaint at the Indiranagar police station, the officer said.

The accused woman has been identified, police said, adding that efforts are on to nab her. PTI AMP KH