Soil moisture monitoring device developed by Central University of Jharkhand team granted patent

Ranchi, Dec 20 (PTI) A soil moisture monitoring device developed by Pratibha Warwade and her research team from the Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ) has been granted a patent, a statement issued by the institute said on Saturday.

The Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled device is part of a smart irrigation system designed to support large-scale agricultural production, particularly for diverse vegetable and fruit crops under drip irrigation, it said.

The system minimises dependence on manual labour by automating irrigation based on real-time soil moisture and environmental data, it added.

Warwade, assistant professor in the department of civil engineering at CUJ, said, "This patent is being considered a significant achievement in the agricultural sector. The device is capable of providing farmers with real-time soil moisture levels, thereby making irrigation management more efficient, accurate and effective from a scientific point of view." The Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Department has contacted her to use this device for the benefit of farmers and it would also be beneficial in the context of Jharkhand, the statement said.

It is a low-cost device, significantly cheaper than other devices in the market, it said.

Warwade added that the achievement has opened new possibilities towards smart agriculture, which will prove helpful in water conservation, production growth and sustainable development.

Warwade achieved this feat under a joint project with the research team of Indira Gandhi Agricultural University in Chhattisgarh's Raipur.

CUJ Vice Chancellor, Professor Kshiti Bhusan Das, appreciated Warwade for contributing to the welfare of society through advanced technology by converting her research and innovation into patents.