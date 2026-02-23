Soil mound collapses in UP's Sonbhadra, three killed

Sonbhadra (UP), Feb 22 (PTI) Three women were on Monday killed and two others injured after a soil mound collapsed in a forest area of Kirwani village, a police officer said.

The deceased had gone with other women to collect clay from the forest of Kirwani for plastering and painting their mud houses ahead of Holi when the incident took place, the officer said. Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma said around half a dozen women from nearby areas were digging clay near a mound when it suddenly caved in, burying them. One of the women alerted villagers about the incident.

Acting on the information, police and administrative officials reached the spot and, with the help of local residents, pulled out three women from the debris.

They were rushed to the Myorpur Community Health Centre where doctors declared them dead.

The deceased were identified as Sadikunnisha (30), Anisha Khatoon (20) and Sita Kunwar (28), he said. PTI COR ABN DV DV