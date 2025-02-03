Soil-water conservation agreements signed by Maharashtra govt, Naam Foundation

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) Agreements were signed between the Maharashtra Soil and Water Conservation department, Tata Motors and Naam Foundation to support conservation efforts.

The signing took place at Mantralaya in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, actors Nana Patekar and Makarand Anaspure who support the Naam Foundation as well as officials.

An agreement was signed between Tata Motors, Naam Foundation, and the Soil and Water Conservation Department, under which 1,000 water reservoirs will be created across 23 districts, an official said.

Another agreement was signed between Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana and Soil and Water Conservation Department to provide manpower for water conservation work, he said.

The Maharashtra Remote Sensing Application Centre also signed an agreement with the Soil and Water Conservation Department to provide technology for the creation of water reservoirs in these targeted districts, the official informed.

Speaking about the initiative, Patekar said, "We aim to undertake community-led water conservation work and replicate such work in villages across the state. People are actively participating in this initiative. When we started this work earlier, Fadnavis was in office, later it was (Eknath) Shinde, and now it is Fadnavis again. Therefore, there are no obstacles to the work." Anaspure said Naam Foundation is completing 10 years, adding that it has worked in more than 1000 villages in the past nine years.

"In the coming years, we aim to expand our efforts to more villages. This year, we will be working in 23 districts and urge people to participate. This is a movement started by the people for the people and the government is providing excellent support," he added.