SOL signs MoU with over 40 DU colleges to hold offline classes for students

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The School of Open Learning (SOL) has entered into an agreement with about 40-50 Delhi University colleges to conduct offline classes for its students starting January 28, an official release said on Thursday.

An MoU has been signed between the SOL and Delhi university colleges for holding these classes, the statement said.

The Department of Distance and Continuing Education, University of Delhi will organise the Personal Contact Program (PCP) classes for distance learning students in accordance with the UGC guidelines.

According to the statement, nearly four lakh students are enrolled with the SOL for distance learning.

The PCP classes of semester I/III and V of undergraduate courses and semester II/IV of postgraduate courses will be organised from January 28 to February 25, as per the statement.

A detailed schedule for the classes along with information about the PCP centre of students has been made available on SOL's website -- https:ol.du.ac.in -- the statement said.