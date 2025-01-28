Solapur man suspected to have died of nerve disorder GBS; cases rise to 110 in Pune

Pune, Jan 27 (PTI) A man suspected to have contracted Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) has died in Maharashtra's Solapur district, while the number of cases of the immunological nerve disorder in Pune rose to 110, health officials said on Monday.

This is possibly the first death in Maharashtra suspected to have been caused by GBS.

The 40-year-old man, a native of Solapur, had come to Pune, where he is believed to have contracted the disease, according to officials.

State Health Minister Prakash Abitkar confirmed the death.

"The patient, suffering from symptoms like breathlessness, weakness in lower limbs, and diarrhoea, was admitted to a private hospital (in Solapur) on January 18 as he was on ventilator support on and off. He died on Sunday," Solapur Government Medical College Dean Dr Sanjiv Thakur said.

Thakur said they conducted a clinical autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The primary report indicated the death was due to GBS, he said, adding blood samples of the man have been sent to the city-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) for further examination.

Pune on Monday reported nine more suspected cases of GBS, taking the tally in Maharashtra's second largest city to 110, officials said.

These comprise 73 men and 37 women, with 13 patients being on ventilator support, a health department official said.

"A total of 35,068 houses have been surveyed so far, including 23,017 houses under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 4,441 under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, and 7610 in rural areas. We have sent 44 stool samples to NIV. All were tested for enteric virus panels. Of these, 14 samples are positive for norovirus and five stool samples have returned positive for campylobacter," he informed.

The official said 59 blood samples were sent to NIV, and all have tested negative for Zika, Dengue, Chikungunya.

"As many as 34 water samples from different parts of the city have been sent for chemical and biological analysis to the Public Health Laboratory. Of these, seven samples reported water contamination," the official added.

An appeal has been made to private medical practitioners to notify any GBS patient to the respective public health authorities, he said.

GBS is a rare condition that causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness, with symptoms including severe weakness in the limbs, loose motions etc. Bacterial and viral infections generally lead to GBS as they weaken the immunity of patients, as per doctors.

Health Minister Abitkar, who is in Pune, inspected a well in Nanded village on Sinhgad Road, from where water is supplied to adjoining villages.

He said, "80 per cent of cases are from areas around this well. The state health department and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) are taking necessary measures to address the issue." Abitkar said, "Generally, death does not occur due to this disease. However, in an unfortunate case, a patient suspected to have contracted GBS died in Solapur. Precautions are being taken, and awareness is being created to ensure no further casualties." The minister further stated that the ailment has been included in the Mahatma Phule Health Scheme, under which patients can avail free treatment up to Rs 2 lakh, and pointed out that Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, has assured to make separate budgetary provision to tackle GBS cases.

Asked about accountability for the suspected contamination, Abitkar said, "Concrete measures are being implemented to ensure supply of clean drinking water. Responsibility will be fixed where necessary. Additionally, the state needs to establish comprehensive SOPs involving municipal corporations, Zilla Parishads, and other local bodies to prevent such issues in the future." He emphasized that GBS tends to affect individuals with weak immunity.

"The high number of cases in certain areas appears to be linked to suspected water contamination. Steps are being taken to resolve the issue and ensure clean water supply," the minister noted.

Notably, campylobacter jejuni bacteria, which usually causes stomach infection, triggers the GBS disease. Consuming water contaminated with this bacteria may increase the risk of developing the immunological nerve disorder.

Abitkar highlighted that medical facilities in Pune have been ramped up to provide better medical care to suspected GBS patients.

Asked about the high cost of treatment of the disease, the minister advised patients to visit empanelled hospitals and said private medical facilities are being instructed not to charge them exorbitantly.

According to civic officials, the PMC has set up a 45-bed facility at Kamla Nehru Hospital to treat GBS patients.

Meanwhile, the Rapid Response Team (RRT), set up by state and civic health departments, continued surveillance in the GBS-affected areas in Sinhgad Road.

PMC Commissioner Rajendra Bhosale on Sunday said water samples from various sources, including wells in the affected areas, have been tested, but no contamination has some to light so far.

The civic body has decided to provide clean drinking water through tankers to affected housing societies in Kirkatwadi, Nanded village and other localities, said Nandkishor Jagtap, head of the PMC's water supply department.

The Centre has deployed a seven-member team of experts to assist the state in monitoring and managing the increasing cases of GBS, an official source said in New Delhi. PTI SPK GK ARU BNM PLB RHL RSY