Solar photovoltaic plant set up on Metro Rail properties in Kolkata

Kolkata, Nov 25 (PTI) With an aim to reduce carbon footprint, a rooftop solar photovoltaic power plant was inaugurated on the Metro Railway premises in Tollygunje area in the southern part of Kolkata on Monday.

A spokesperson of Metro Railways, Kolkata, said the 168-kWp grid-connected plant was installed by a senior official in the presence of General Manager P Uday Kumar Reddy.

"This power plant is spread over the roofs of 14 buildings of A&C blocks of Metro staff quarters. This is the first such endeavour in the residential quarters area... The solar power that will be generated here will be used to supply electricity to this quarter complex as well as fed to the grid connected with substation," he said.

The Metro Railway authorities have decided to install an additional 27,000 kWp (27 MWp) solar power plant on the Metro premises, including roofs of different stations, railway quarters, hospitals, office buildings, depots, sheds and vacant land, the official added. PTI SUS RBT