Solar power lights up remote border village in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi/Srinagar, Apr 13 (PTI) Simari, a remote border hamlet along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, will now have a steady supply of electricity with a solar power project installed jointly by the Indian Army and a Pune-based foundation.

Perched high in Kashmir's rugged Karnah Valley, Simari has long been defined by its isolation. The village, one half of which lies in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, holds deep strategic and democratic importance as India's polling booth number 1.

"In a powerful example of inclusive development and national service, Simari, a border village in Karnah Valley, has been fully electrified and LPG-enabled through a joint initiative of the Indian Army's Vajr Division and Aseem Foundation, under the aegis of Chinar Corps," said a defence spokesperson.

"Until now, darkness was an everyday reality here. Erratic supply forced families to rely on kerosene lamps and firewood, children had to study in fading twilight, and livelihoods were suspended with every power cut," the spokesperson said.

When villagers appealed for help, Army's Chinar Corps answered under Operation Sadbhavana, partnering with Aseem Foundation to craft a solution that would not only power homes but transform lives, said a senior official.

Now, four solar clusters stitch Simari together, each fitted with high-efficiency panels, inverters and battery banks that "guarantee round-the-clock electricity," he said.

The border village has 53 households sheltering 347 residents, who now enjoy LED lighting, secure power sockets and limiters that guard against overloads. New LPG connections with double burner stoves have ended their daily hunt for firewood, cutting smoke-borne illnesses and preserving the valley's fragile ecology, the official said.

The project is dedicated to the memory of Colonel Santosh Mahadik, a Shaurya Chakra awardee (posthumous) who laid down his life fighting terrorists in Kupwara district in November 2015, the defence spokesperson said.

The late colonel's mother Kalinda Mahadik is slated to join the Commander of Tangdhar Brigade, deputy commissioner of Kupwara, and founder and managing director of Aseem Foundation Sarang Gosavi in a ceremony on April 14 to formally operationalise the project, he said.