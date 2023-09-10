Solar power projects to be set up in 24 'Green Panchayats' of Himachal

Shimla, Sep 10 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government Sunday said it would develop two Gram Panchayats each in all 12 districts of the state as 'Green Panchayats' on a pilot basis by setting up solar power projects.

The government's comprehensive plan to redevelop the panchayats includes setting up solar power projects with a capacity of 500 kilowatts to one megawatt in each of these panchayats, a statement issued here said.

A provision of Rs 50 crore has been made for setting up these projects under the Himachal Pradesh Power Sector Development Programme. Himurja, a state government undertaking, is in the process of identifying gram panchayats for setting up solar projects, the statement said.

The youth of the state will be given a 40 per cent subsidy for setting up solar power projects ranging from 500 KW to 2 MW on their own land or land taken on lease, it added.

The power generated from these projects will be procured by the State Electricity Board. A solar project of 500 KW costs around Rs 2.10 crore and generates 2,250 units of power per day after becoming functional, generating an annual income of around Rs 25 lakh, the statement said.

Apart from this, the government has set a target to develop the state as a 'Green Energy State' by March 31, 2026. It is also working to improve the public transport system in the state with the help of electric vehicles to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and cut down carbon emissions, it added. PTI BPL RPA